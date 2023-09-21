Edmonton

    • Apartment fire near downtown Edmonton sends smoke into the sky

    Fire broke out at an apartment east of Edmonton on Sept. 21, 2023. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton) Fire broke out at an apartment east of Edmonton on Sept. 21, 2023. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)

    Several suites were damaged after a fire at an apartment building east of downtown on Thursday.

    The fire broke out at the building at 95 Street and 103 Avenue around 2 p.m.

    Flames could be seen shooting out of a top floor suite, and smoke billowed into the sky.

    This is a developing story; more to come.

