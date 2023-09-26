Edmonton

    • Apparent grenade found in Sherwood Park home: police

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)

    Emergency crews were called to a Sherwood Park home on Monday evening after the homeowner found what appeared to be a grenade.

    Police say the device was found in a room at a home in the Glen Allan area shortly before 6 p.m. while the homeowner was cleaning.

    The RCMP Explosive Device Unit (EDU) was called out, and determined the device was inoperable.

    It will undergo additional testing by the military, police said.

    Officers were on-scene at the home until 9:45 p.m.

    Residents are encouraged to use caution when dealing with potentially explosive devices, and to contact police immediately.

