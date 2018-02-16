A day after Mill Creek residents and community members spoke at an appeal board hearing on a proposed home in the ravine, the board completed deliberations.

In a short statement sent out Friday, the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board said the appeal was denied, and the three-storey home would go ahead as approved.

On Thursday, a number of residents and community members spoke at a board hearing to fight the development.

Many shared concerns about the proposed home’s impact on paths in the ravine, others said the home’s driveway would cut across a paved path.

The permit to build the home was granted to the homeowner in December. The land where the new home would stand is a residential zone, the original house was built there in the 1950s, but it was torn down in 2007.

The board is expected to issue its final decision in the next two weeks.