Arcade Fire announces concert in Edmonton as part of 2022 world tour

For the first time since 2017, Arcade Fire will return to Edmonton during their world tour slated to start later this year.

The Canadian band will play Rogers Place on Nov. 27, with special guest Beck, to celebrate the release of their sixth album, "We."

Tickets will go on sale to the public on May 13 at 10 a.m.

The first leg of the tour travelling through Europe begins this August in Dublin. In October, the band will return to North America and wrap up with a stop in Toronto two months later.

Arcade Fire announced that $1 of each ticket sold will go toward KANPE, a charity working in Haiti to support vulnerable communities attain education and strengthen agriculture and local infrastructure.

On Saturday, the Grammy-winning band will be featured as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live for the fifth time.