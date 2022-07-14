Archdiocese assures Alberta Métis community that unmarked graves will be respected during Papal Visit

Pope Francis will travel to Lac Ste. Anne on the third day of his Canadian trip on a mission of truth and reconciliation with Canada’s Indigenous people, but a Métis community in the area says plans for the visit will disrespect their ancestors.

Thousands of people are expected to converge on Lac Ste. Anne for the Pope’s pilgrimage. The community is preparing by paving sidewalks in the area, but Christi Belcourt says the work is happening near the unmarked graves of her ancestors.

“I am absolutely enraged at the continued disrespect of Métis people,” she told CTV News Edmonton.

“Some estimate 250,000 people at this site, and unbeknownst to them they will be trampling over the graves of my ancestors.”

The county says planning for the event is not their jurisdiction.

“It is out of our hands. The grave site is in the hands of the Archdiocese of Edmonton, the Catholic Archdiocese,” said Greg Edwards, general manager of infrastructure and planning for Lac Ste. Anne County. “Am I aware of any unmarked graves? No. But as we know from other communities, they have been found.”

Belcourt would like to see acknowledgment of the unmarked graves. She sent a letter to the Archdiocese of Edmonton outlining her concerns.

“Like for there to be a respectful fence, and I would really like for there to be a sign that just has the acknowledgement that people are entering a historic Métis community.”

“We have actually provided assurances to the community that we have marked where we believe there to be unmarked graves,” said Marion Haggarty-France of the Archdiocese of Edmonton.

The Lac Ste. Anne Métis Community released a written statement in response.

“We are now in discussions with the church regarding infrastructure improvements at the pilgrimage site, protection of any unmarked graves, and involvement in the actual papal visit itself.”

Belcourt is hopeful the assurances by the church are a further step towards reconciliation.

“We can't lose sight of the fact that real change needs to happen, and that change includes the Catholic church,” she said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski.