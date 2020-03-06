Archibald signs 2-year contract extension with Oilers
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 12:44PM MST
San Jose Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic (44) and Edmonton Oilers' Josh Archibald (15) battle for the puck during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have signed winger Josh Archibald to a two-year extension.
The deal is worth $1.5 million per year, TSN's Ryan Rishaug is reporting.
Archibald, 27, has 20 points in 59 games this season.
He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2011 and signed with the Oilers ahead of this season.