EDMONTON -- It seems some Albertans are craving the comfort of a furry friend to help get them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several Edmonton-area animal rescues told CTV News there has been an increase in inquiries from people interested in adopting and fostering dogs since mid-March.

“I think as individuals have slowed down with their regular routines they’ve looked at it and thought, ‘Maybe this would be a great family project,” said Lyndsay Tischer with Humane Animal Rescue Team (HART).

“And we think that’s a great idea. We just hope that it’s still a family project when the family gets busy with other activities again.”

Wanted ads have been posted on websites like Kijiji from people seeking so-called ‘iso’ puppies. But shelters are cautioning individuals and families to stop and think about the long term responsibilities of having a quarantine companion.

“Are they pursuing them because they’re bored or are they pursuing them because they want to add a member to their family? Those are two very different motivators,” said Tischer, who added responsibilities like feeding and walking the animal may be harder to sustain in the event public health restrictions are lifted.

THE CHALLENGES OF VIRTUAL VETTING

One of the challenges animal shelters face in assessing the motivation behind a prospective adopter or temporary foster home is being unable to conduct an in-person walkthrough of one’s home.

Due to public health restrictions, they can no longer be done in person. Instead, some shelters have begun doing virtual walk throughs.

PAWS for Life Foundation Dog Rescue has frozen its adoption and foster programs entirely. The organization said it cannot attain a proper comfort level from a FaceTime or Zoom assessment, especially if the home has children or existing pets.

“We need to make sure the dogs get along. We can’t do that on a video call,” said PAWS President Nicole Siegel.

“We can’t drop a dog off and watch a video to see (if it’s a fit), because that’s potentially dangerous.”

Siegel said not only is their rescue seeing more interest in adopting dogs, they have noticed a marked decrease in calls from people in need of surrendering their dogs over the past month. It’s something she does not think will last.

“We do suspect that need is going to come as (the pandemic) goes further. People will be in financial distress where they’re not going to have the means to even buy dog food.”

On Friday, the Alberta SPCA announced it would help provide pet food for owners struggling to pay the bills.

Businesses that provide for the health and welfare of animals, including animal shelters, have been deemed essential services by the Government of Alberta.