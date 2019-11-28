EDMONTON -- When is it safe for Edmonton Oilers fans to be confident their team is making the NHL playoffs?

The Oilers are first in the Pacific Division just over a quarter into the season, but after missing the playoffs last year, some might be wary to pencil them into the postseason in November.

However, since 2005, when the salary cap was introduced, 76 per cent of teams in playoff spots on American Thanksgiving make the postseason, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Here's what the Oilers think of that statistic

Caleb Jones, defenceman: "Coach [Dave Tippett] brought that up that we're in a good spot but obviously we still have some work to do. We're going to keep working hard and keep grinding."

Dave Tippett, head coach: "There's a long time between now and the end of March…we have to continue to get better."

Leon Draisaitl, left winger: "I don’t think we read into that too much. We got a lot of work ahead of us, and obviously we got ourselves in a good position but we also know it's a long season. Things can change quickly."

Zack Kassian, right winger: "There are still a lot of games, a lot of hockey left, but we feel we put ourselves in a good position here to be successful the rest of the year. We just have to continue to grow as a team and can't let our foot off the gas."

'Good' road trip

Both Tippett and Draisaitl said the road trip where the Oilers went 3-2 was good, but a win in Colorado Wednesday night would have made it great.

The Oilers now have a home and away with Vancouver this weekend. Draisaitl said the games against the division opponent are huge.

"We want to be a team that responds," Draisaitl said. "It's just something that we take pride in."

Tippett said centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is out this weekend after a hand procedure, but he will likely return next week.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett