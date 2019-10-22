

CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON - A new report shows that the total number of wildfires was down in 2019 from the five-year average, but the total area burnt was nearly four times the five-year average.

This year there were 996 total fires in the province, down from the five-year average of 1,428, but the total area burned in 2019 was 883,414.0 ha, up from the average of 242,823.59 ha.

There are still four wildfires burning in the province, but all of them are considered under control.

Anyone who wants to do prescribed burning must get a permit to do so until Oct. 31.

A permit is not required for a campfire or warming fire.