Area businesses not sure what to expect with impending Stony Plain Road closure
Business owners along Stony Plain Road are worried the worst is yet to come as LRT construction ramps up.
Shops along the Valley Line West LRT route said they've been doing OK since the Stony Plain Road Bridge was demolished in December, but they're worried about the next steps in the redevelopment.
"It's been pretty good so far," said Vi's for Pies owner Josh Lawrence. "The next step is closing the road and that's where we're really concerned."
The strip mall where the cafe is located has become more difficult to access since work on the Valley Line LRT West began.
There are signs advising passersby that businesses are still open, but so far Lawrence credits a loyal customer base for keeping them busy through the first stages of construction.
"We've been here for 30 years, and I think that we have a lot of support through this neighbourhood and community," Lawrence said.
"We're more concerned now with the future of the blocking [of] the whole road. That's what we're really concerned about."
A full closure of Stony Plain Road between 131 Street and 139 Street is scheduled for next week and expected to last over the summer.
Ward Nakota Isga Coun. Andrew Knack said businesses along the road will have more difficulty with no foot traffic, but customers will still be able to access shops for the duration of road work.
"It's very much now that people sort of have to make a conscious effort to go and visit," Knack said.
"I think many of [the businesses] have built up a strong reputation that will help them weather that closure."
Todd Janes, executive director of the Stony Plain Road Business Association, said the pandemic has taught businesses how to pivot to obstacles, including the LRT construction.
"Certainly it has some negative effects and we're working to try to mitigate those with extra marketing, extra promotions and things like that for the area," he added.
TwinFlower Studio has been coexisting with the construction since owner Nicola Lapp moved into the location on April 1.
"Good location, good size, everything was right. The construction was a little different," she said. "I knew it was going to be here for a while, so it did affect my decision.
"I was a little worried that it was going to get worse, but so far so good."
Lapp said the worst part about the bridge closure and road work is the eyesore. She said crews haven't been disruptive or dirty, and the increased congestion in the area is actually helping her business.
"Nice thing is that it's slowing traffic down so they can see my sign out front," she added. "So it's a blessing in disguise."
Knack and Janes both said they're happy with the work being done by Marigold Infrastructure Partners and how the company is handling the long-term construction project.
"We have a really great relationship with them, they've been good in their communications," Janes said.
The new Stony Plain bridge is scheduled to open in Fall 2024, with LRT tracks going down in 2025.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson
