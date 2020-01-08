EDMONTON -- Over 30 arenas across Edmonton are preparing for one of the biggest hockey tournaments of the year.

The 57th annual Quikcard Edmonton Minor Hockey week starts Friday.

Over 8,500 minor hockey players will compete in over 640 games, with 53 championship games, in 39 arenas.

Players say it’s a fun tournament that brings together different teams that may not be matched up in the regular season.

“This tournament definitely brings out the fun in hockey, and playing against some of your friends who are on other teams that you may not play that often,” said Thomas Gmitter.

At a media conference Wednesday, three minor hockey players in the EFHL, Elite and Junior programs, were presented with Wayne Gretzky Awards.

The awards are awarded to nominated players that best exemplify qualities like sportsmanship and dedication to the game.

Ryan Stephenson, Max Lee, and Thomas Gmitter won the awards for the 2019-2020 season.

“I felt honoured that I was chosen, because not everyone gets the chance,” said Ryan Stephenson.

Organizers say the joy the tournament brings to the players makes all the hard work worth it.

“It’s all about giving back to the community, giving back to hockey, and making sure that the event’s a great event for the kids over the next ten days,” said Paul Raimundo from Quikcard Edmonton Minor Hockey.

The tournament runs from Jan. 10 to 19.