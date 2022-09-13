'Armed and dangerous' man arrested in connection with west Edmonton homicide: police

Police have made an arrest in the death of a man in west Edmonton in August.

On Monday, police arrested and charged Brandon Letendre, 38, with second-degree murder in the death of Elijah Cleaver.

Officers were called to an apartment building at 102 Avenue and 158 Street around 8 a.m. on Aug. 26 where they found an injured man.

Police are investigating after a suspicious death at the Britannia Crossing building at 158 Street and 102 Avenue. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)

He died at the scene.

An autopsy completed on Aug. 29 determined that Cleaver died of a stab wound.

Police issued a warrant for Letendre the same day, describing him as armed and dangerous.

He remains in custody.