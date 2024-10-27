‘Armed and dangerous’ man taken into custody by Lac La Biche RCMP

Lac La Biche RCMP took a man they believed to be armed and dangerous into custody Sunday morning.

The RCMP issued an update shortly after 9 a.m. saying that early Sunday, they received information that Peter Hamelin was departing an address in Beaver Lake in a red Ford Ranger.

They said officers who were in the area on an unrelated issue were able to locate Hamelin, and deploy a tire deflation device.

Hamelin was taken into custody without incident.

Saturday afternoon, a release was issued asking the public to be on the lookout for Hamelin, who was believed to be driving a stolen truck in the Lac La Biche area.

At 3 p.m., they said they’d recovered the truck but couldn’t locate Hamelin, who they said they believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

Hamelin will be held for a bail hearing for a number of outstanding warrants and new charges.