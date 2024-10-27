EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • ‘Armed and dangerous’ man taken into custody by Lac La Biche RCMP

    RCMP said 39-year-old Peter Hamelin has been taken into custody. Charges are pending. (Supplied) RCMP said 39-year-old Peter Hamelin has been taken into custody. Charges are pending. (Supplied)
    Share

    Lac La Biche RCMP took a man they believed to be armed and dangerous into custody Sunday morning.

    The RCMP issued an update shortly after 9 a.m. saying that early Sunday, they received information that Peter Hamelin was departing an address in Beaver Lake in a red Ford Ranger.

    They said officers who were in the area on an unrelated issue were able to locate Hamelin, and deploy a tire deflation device.

    Hamelin was taken into custody without incident.

    Saturday afternoon, a release was issued asking the public to be on the lookout for Hamelin, who was believed to be driving a stolen truck in the Lac La Biche area.

    At 3 p.m., they said they’d recovered the truck but couldn’t locate Hamelin, who they said they believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

    Hamelin will be held for a bail hearing for a number of outstanding warrants and new charges.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News