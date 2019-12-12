EDMONTON -- Police are searching for Michael Tyrel Arnold, 31, in the Dec. 3 death of Arthur Charles Beauchamp, 45, in the Oliver neighbourhood. Arnold is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Beauchamp was fatally shot at an apartment complex in the area of 103 Avenue and 115 Street.

Arnold is described as white, about 5’9” tall, 166 pounds with red hair and green eyes. He has a broken front tooth and a scar on his chin.

Anyone with information about Arnold’s whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police were initially looking for a Nissan Rogue in connection with Beauchamp’s death, but they say they have now located that vehicle.