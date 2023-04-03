'Armed and dangerous': Thief still at large after armed robbery at Edmonton pharmacy

Police are looking for a man they're calling "armed and dangerous" after a robbery at an Edmonton pharmacy last week.

The robbery happened at the Evansdale Pharmacy around 1:30 p.m. on March 29.

A man with a firearm entered the pharmacy and demanded narcotics and cash.

Police have not said what, if anything, the robber got away with.

Investigators believe the thief is Tyson Colford, 35.

He is at large, and police are asking the public not to approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

“We want to ensure the public is made aware of Colford and for them to call 911 if he is seen,” said Det. Justin Collis of the EPS Robbery Section.

Anyone with information about Colford's whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.