Armed bandits caught on camera
Wetaskiwin RCMP released a still taken from surveillance footage showing a male suspect in a robbery at a Mac's store early Thursday, June 14, 2018. Supplied.
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 2:41PM MDT
Police south of Edmonton are investigating after a Wetaskiwin convenience store was robbed early Thursday morning.
RCMP said two males entered the Mac’s store at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. One suspect carried what police described as a long barrel firearm, and demanded money and cigarettes.
No one was injured in the robbery, and the suspects fled.
The first suspect wore a blue coat, with white zippers and hood strings, dark pants, black and white gloves, a white baby mask, and black and white shoes.
The second male suspect wore a grey and black hoodie, dark pants, black toque, a white scarf over his face and black and white shoes.
Police released a still taken from surveillance video showing one of the suspects.
Anyone with details on the incident is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267 or call local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).