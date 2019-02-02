

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Two burglars are facing charges after they were caught breaking into a garage by a pair of homeowners.

Leduc RCMP were called around 4:18 a.m. when two homeowners found two people in their garage, who appeared to be armed with a long gun.

In a following confrontation, the homeowners were bear sprayed.

The suspects fled, but were quickly located by police and taken into custody.

The accused adult and minor each face numerous charges related to weapons, breaking and entering and other Criminal Code offences.

They were released under conditions and probations.

RCMP believe the males were involved in a series of break-ins in three jurisdictions.

Police commended the homeowners’ quick response, and reminded residents to report suspicious persons, vehicles and activity to local police.

Those with more information are asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.