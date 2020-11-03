EDMONTON -- A report of an armed man walking in downtown Fort McMurray Tuesday morning prompted several schools to enter a hold-and-secure mode, although RCMP never found a person matching the suspect description.

Around 8:30 a.m., someone told police the armed man was walking along Birch Road towards Highway 63 in the city’s downtown.

Fort McMurray Composite High School, Keyano College, Dr. K.A. Clark School and Father J.A. Turcotte O.M.I. School went into hold-and-secure mode and officers were sent to each school.

Mounties also closed the downtown area to look for the man, but never found him.

The area and schools were reopened at 9:30 a.m.

Information about the event can be submitted to Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.