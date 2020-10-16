EDMONTON -- Police are looking for a man who threatened a liquor store employee with what looked like a gun, and stole his cell phone and till cash.

According to RCMP, a man wearing all black and a red bandana tried to enter the Mickey and Minnies Liquor Store in Millet on Oct. 13 at 8:05 p.m.

When the employee asked him to remove the mask before entering, the thief forced his way inside and pulled out what looked like a black revolved.

The man pointed the weapon at the clerk and demanded the cash and phone.

He left the scene on foot, walking with another person who RCMP say did not enter the store and was not involved in the robbery, but who likely can help identify the man.

Police are asking that person and anyone else with information about the theft to contact Wetaskiwin Mounties at 780-226-6523 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The robber is described as a white man in his 20s with curly, dirty blonde hair. He was about 5’10” and had a slim build.