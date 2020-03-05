Arnold Schwarzenegger offering 'peak performance' training in Edmonton
FILE - In this Thursday, April 4, 2019 file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cast member in the upcoming film "Terminator: Dark Fate," discusses the film during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
EDMONTON -- Actor, author and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger is sharing advice on achieving peak performance in Edmonton Thursday.
Schwarzenegger is speaking at the Power of Success event at the Edmonton Convention Centre.
He is one of several speakers at the one-day event, offering attendees personal development and training in business, negotiating, sales and marketing.
The Executive and Platinum ticket packages are sold out, but general and VIP tickets are still available.
The event continues until 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.