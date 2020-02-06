Arrest made after Red Deer bank robbery
Published Thursday, February 6, 2020 9:58AM MST
Police released these images of a man robbing a bank in Red Deer on Feb. 4, 2020. (Source: RCMP)
EDMONTON -- An arrest has been made after a bank robbery in Red Deer on Tuesday.
Police responded to the bank at 50 Avenue in downtown Red Deer around 4 p.m.
The robber threatened staff and left the scene on foot with cash.
Investigators released several photos of the robber from the bank's security footage.
On Wednesday, a tip from the public led to the arrest of a 62-year-old Red Deer man in connection with the robbery.
Police have not released his identity, but they are thanking the public for their help in the case.