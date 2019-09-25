A 20-year-old man is facing charges after a robbery on Sept. 20.

Strathcona County RCMP has charged Nathan Sheldon Flach with robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

According to police, Flach approached a man outside Sherwood Park Mall and asked to use his phone. He then refused to return the phone and took a machete out of his backpack when confronted.

The man ran into a nearby store and called police.

The suspect was located a short time later. Police said the phone was retrieved and no one was injured.

Flach has since been released and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Oct. 9, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).