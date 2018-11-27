

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





One man has been arrested after RCMP were called about a vehicle that had driven through a barrier and onto the Edmonton International Airport last week.

On Nov. 22, an SUV breached a perimeter fence and accessed areas of the airport, police said.

Both EIA security and RCMP were dispatched in response.

When the vehicle left the airport, it headed west on Highway 19. Surrounding RCMP detachments were notified.

Sylvan Lake RCMP later found the suspect vehicle and arrested the male driver without incident.

Joshua Michael Ulan, a 27-year-old from Mundare, Alta., faces Criminal Code charges of mischief, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Ulan was also charged with endangering the safety or security of an aircraft under the Aeronautics Act.

He was released and scheduled for a court appearance in Leduc on Jan. 3, 2019.

RCMP did not speak of the accused’s motive, but said that the airport breach was not a planned, targeted event.

EIA operations were unaffected by the incident, beyond the damaged fence.