

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A 27-year-old man has been arrested after the truck he was driving crashed into a Red Deer pub Saturday night.

On September 22, Red Deer RCMP received a report just before 10 p.m. that a truck had driven between two pillars and through the doorway of the Lion’s Den pub at the Quality Inn. The pub, located at 7150 50 Avenue, sustained extensive damage.

No one was injured in the collision.

Pub patrons restrained the male driver until police arrived and arrested him without incident.

According to witnesses, the driver had been at the pub earlier, left in a taxi, then returned a short time later driving the truck.

RCMP are investigating the incident as an impaired driving collision.

Police said the man faces numerous charges. His name has not been released as the charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.