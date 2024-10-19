Arrest made in northeast Edmonton stabbing death

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 32-year-old Aaron Staszko earlier this week.

Police said Staszko was found critically injured in a home near 34 Street and 138 Avenue on Wednesday morning.

He died in hospital. An autopsy on Friday found he died of stab wounds.

Police issued a media release looking for 33-year-old Michael Ferreira, a suspect in the killing. He was arrested Friday and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said Ferreira faces additional charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats in relation to an interaction with a 35-year-old woman during the incident in which Staszko was killed.

All three people involved knew each other, police said.