Arrest made in Parkland County pedestrian hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian on a highway west of Edmonton early Monday morning.

A grey 2012-2014 Chevrolet Orlando struck a pedestrian who was crossing Highway 16 near Range Road 35 at 12:20 a.m., RCMP said Monday.

"RCMP have made an arrest and seized the vehicle that we believe was involved in this offence," RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

The victim was airlifted to the Stollery Children's Hospital.

A GoFundMe says the victim, Aiden, and his friends were celebrating their high school graduation and camping near Wabamun Lake.

They were heading back to their campsite at the time of the crash, according to the GoFundMe.

"Aiden suffered from a large gash in his neck that had three pieces of glass inside that had to be removed by surgery later," the GoFundMe reads. "He also had broken ribs, large wounds on his chest and arms and broke his front teeth. He has roughly 40 stitches total."

He is graduating from Paul Kane High School and won't be able to attend the rest of the school year.

The family is hoping to raise $10,000 to support him and cover bills and medical expenses not covered by insurance.