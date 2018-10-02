

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The owner of a stolen Dodge Durango was reunited with his vehicle briefly Monday morning when he spotted it in downtown Red Deer and called police, leading to the arrest of one of three individuals believed to be involved in the theft.

The owner was driving into downtown Red Deer around 8:45 a.m. when he saw his stolen SUV park in an alley. He called RCMP, who approached the vehicle with emergency lights on.

Two suspects fled the scene in the SUV, while a third on foot attempted to flee but was arrested after a brief struggle and short foot chase.

Police seized a number of items from him, including a loaded sawed-off shotgun, knife, ammunition, a tool used to break into vehicles, and drug paraphernalia. RCMP said the man had been under a number of court-imposed weapons prohibitions, and that the shotgun had been stolen and its serial number defaced.

Corim Kyle Conway, 26, was wanted on nine outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest. He now faces an additional 16 charges related to theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with conditions.

Conway was scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on October 2.

Police continue to investigate as the stolen silver 2003 Dodge Durango remains missing.

RCMP said the Dodge’s owner had stayed at a safe distance during the initial arrest, but stepped into assist in restraining Conway when he continued to resist.

“RCMP always caution the public not to engage with criminals or put themselves in harm’s way, especially because, as demonstrated in this instance, the criminals may be carrying weapons,” said Corporal Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP.

“However, we sincerely thank this citizen for his intervention. He did the right thing – he stayed back to let the police do their jobs, then offered assistance at a crucial point, taking direction from the police officer. He played an important role in our getting to an outcome where no one was injured.”