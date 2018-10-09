

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man has been charged with second-degree murder and indecent interference with human remains after a death on Tsuut’ina Nation earlier this year.

A body was found on May 7 on the reservation. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit was immediately brought in to assist the Tsuut’ina Nation Police and Medical Examiner’s Office.

The death was considered suspicious.

The victim was identified on May 25 as 51-year-old Keith Miles Big Crow. He had last been seen on the First Nation around May 4.

Police arrested Scott Neilssen Big Crow on October 6.

The accused is being held in custody until his court appearance on October 9 in Calgary.

RCMP said they are not looking for any other suspects in this investigation.