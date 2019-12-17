EDMONTON -- An arrest warrant has been issued for D'artangan Dirk Pool after he did not show up for a scheduled court appearance in Grande Prairie Court of Queen's Bench on Monday, The Canadian Press reports.

Pool, 23, and Charmaine Annette Darnel, 42, each face a number of charges including three counts of abduction of a person under 14 after three children were taken from a home in Fox Creek in June.

The Amber Alert was issued shortly before 5 a.m. and called off about three hours later when the children - a four-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and a nine-month old baby - were found unharmed near Sylvan Lake, Alta.

Darnel has pleaded guilty to four charges and is due back in Fox Creek court on Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press