Arrest warrant issued in death of northern Alberta man: RCMP
Lorne Cardinal is wanted for first-degree murder (RCMP)
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has issued an arrest warrant in connection with the death of Landy Shirt.
Mounties say the 31-year-old had been reported missing in early December, before being found dead by officers in a Lac La Biche apartment building on Dec 18.
Lorne Cardinal, 25, is wanted for first-degree murder.
RCMP warn that Cardinal should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.