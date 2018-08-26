Fort Saskatchewan RCMP requested the public’s assistance to help them find a man that allegedly assaulted a woman with a weapon in Lamont County Saturday.

Police responded to a call for assistance at a home in Lamont County at 9:49 a.m. where 50-year-old Terry St. Germain allegedly assaulted a woman.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued, RCMP said.

St. Germain is Metis, 178 centimetres (5’11”) tall, 65 kilograms (145 pounds) with short, black hair, blue eyes, a moustache and a mole on his chin. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a dark-coloured jacket or sweater and jeans.

St. Germain was dropped off at the Chipman Market at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday and police have not found him.

RCMP believe he may have a knife.

Anyone with information about St. Germain’s whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 780-992-6100.