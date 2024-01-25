Arrest warrants issued in Edmonton robbery, police still trying to ID masked man

Police say they've identified a man who pointed a gun at a cashier while robbing a convenience store on 118 Avenue earlier this month.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 31-year-old Darius John Morgan Brertton. He is wanted for robbery and robbery with a firearm.

A second man, who police say threatened the employee with bear spray, has not yet been identified.

Police allege both men stole money and merchandise from the store on 89 Street on Jan. 5 at roughly 11:45 p.m.

"The suspects should not be approached and should be considered armed and dangerous," Sgt. Dan Tames wrote in a Thursday news release.

"Detectives continue to actively investigate this incident and are also asking anyone who recognizes the other suspect to call police."

The unidentified suspect was wearing a mask. Police say he is 5-foot-10 and was wearing a dark grey jacket, blue jeans and a black toque.

Anyone who knows where the suspects are is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Edmonton police are looking for two men responsible for a convenience store robbery on Jan. 5. (Credit: EPS)