Arrests made after police incident on Stony Plain Road

Stony Plain Road has reopened to traffic after a police incident on Thursday morning.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, it started around 10 a.m. when a stolen vehicle was spotted in the area of Belgravia Road and 72 Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle fled from police, but the vehicle was later spotted in the Glenora area, and all the occupants were seen entering a home at 126 Street and Stony Plain Road.

Several people have now been taken into custody in connection with the incident, and police say charges are pending.