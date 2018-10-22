

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Two men have been charged with kidnapping after they allegedly forced a Red Deer woman into a truck and prompted an hours-long search by RCMP.

Just before 7 a.m. on October 17, Red Deer RCMP received a call from a person who said they witnessed what look liked a woman being forced into a maroon Chevrolet Avalanche at a gas station on 39 Street near 40 Avenue.

Police quickly identified a possible victim, 48-year-old Aurora Rafer, and one possible suspect.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation, with continued help from Red Deer RCMP and the Emergency Response Team.

Officers were seen throughout the day conducting checks of numerous homes and vehicles.

Around 3 p.m., police were tipped off as to the location of the suspect and victim.

They were located at a South Hill home a short while later. A man was arrested. The victim had been injured but did not need hospitalization.

A second suspect was arrested that evening. Rafer knew both men.

Ernest Frederick Ward, 47, faces charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault, sexual assault, and uttering threat to cause death or bodily harm.

David Lee Gallinger, 25, faces one charge of kidnapping.

Both were scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court Monday.