EDMONTON -- Three people have been charged in connection with a murder and arson investigation in the County of Wetaskiwin after human remains were located in the rubble of a burned home.

Mounties say they responded to a fire on a rural property in the Usona district of the County of Wetaskiwin on Wednesday after 7:30 p.m.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigated the incident and located human remains on the property the next day.

Linden Buffalo, 31, and Jake Green, 36, of Maskwacis, Alta., and 28-year-old Donovan Lighting of Wetaskiwin, Alta., face charges of second-degree murder in the death of Clifford Stauffer.

They also have been charged with arson with disregard for human life.

All three remain in police custody until their scheduled court appearance on Tuesday.

An autopsy was completed by the chief medical examiner in Edmonton on Friday. The results of the autopsy have not been released, RCMP said in a media release on Sunday.