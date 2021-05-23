EDMONTON -- Two homes in northern Alberta were heavily damaged by a Saturday morning fire that police believe to be arson.

At 9:08 a.m. Saturday, RCMP received a call about a home located on 105 Avenue in Fariview that was on fire.

Nearby homes were evacuated as firefighters fought the blaze.

House fire in Fairview pic.twitter.com/QwvSdakfiy — LucasP ��️�������� (@LucaPedd) May 22, 2021

Mounties say that while fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, the home as well as an adjacent house were heavily damaged.

Total damages are estimated to be approximately $800,000, RCMP say.

According to police, initial investigation into the incident by RCMP and fire officials suggests the fire was intentionally set.

Fairview is approximately 82 kilometres southwest of Peace River and approximately 110 kilometres north of Grand Prairie.