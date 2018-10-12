

Timm Bruch, CTV Edmonton





An arson investigation has been launched to find who was responsible for setting fire to a church near Leduc.

The blaze happened on October 7 at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Leduc RCMP said it was started by an accelerant in a free-standing bell tower just after 2 a.m.

They’re asking to speak with anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of the fire. If you have information, you can call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).