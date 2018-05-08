Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Arson not suspected in Fort Saskatchewan fire that wrecked two homes
Firefighters are battling a blaze burning two homes in Fort Saskatchewan on Monday, May 7, 2018.
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 4:29PM MDT
Arson is not suspected in the fire that destroyed two homes in Fort Saskatchewan Monday afternoon.
Firefighters and police responded to a fire in the area of 89 Street and 95 Avenue at approximately 3 p.m.
Around 20 residences were evacuated while fire crews battled the blaze. People were allowed back into their homes at approximately 6 p.m.
No one was injured in the fire, RCMP said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.