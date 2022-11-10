Arson suspected in Thursday morning Bonnyville, Alta., fire: RCMP

A fire at a Bonnyville home Thursday morning is now being investigated as suspected arson, police say.

Around 7:25 a.m., emergency crews responded to the blaze at 5212 51 St.

No injuries were reported, with RCMP saying no one was living in the structure at the time of the fire.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set, Mounties said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bonnyville RCMP detachment at 780-343-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

Bonnyville is approximately 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.