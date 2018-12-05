Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Arson unit investigating restaurant fire
Fire crews were called to Zar Zor, a restaurant near 121 Avenue and 90 Street, Wednesday morning.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 6:46PM MST
A fire at a northwest Edmonton restaurant is being investigated by the police arson unit.
Edmonton Police Service was called to Zar Zor, at 121 Avenue and 90 Street, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Six crews attended.
There were no injuries, although neighbouring buildings were briefly evacuated.
EPS said the incident has been deemed suspicious and that the arson unit is investigating