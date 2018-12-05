

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A fire at a northwest Edmonton restaurant is being investigated by the police arson unit.

Edmonton Police Service was called to Zar Zor, at 121 Avenue and 90 Street, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Six crews attended.

There were no injuries, although neighbouring buildings were briefly evacuated.

EPS said the incident has been deemed suspicious and that the arson unit is investigating