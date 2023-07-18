Arsons cause 'extensive damages' to northeast Edmonton garages, EPS searches for man

Police say this man set a number of garages on fire in north Edmonton in June 2023. (Supplied) Police say this man set a number of garages on fire in north Edmonton in June 2023. (Supplied)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

She planted more than 4,500 trees in a day and found an audience of millions

To plant more than 4,500 trees in one day, you don't move like a gardener, you move like a machine. In a video viewed millions of times on social media, Leslie Dart walks across a desolate and burnt landscape in Saskatchewan. She plunges a small spade into the ground, levers open a hole, drops in a seedling, then stomps the hole shut, barely breaking stride as she does it again, and again, and again.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island