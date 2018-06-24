

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





Even though they had to change their venue this year, the 33rd annual Works Art and Design Festival looks very promising for vendors and customers alike.

LRT construction forced the festival to move a few blocks away from its original home in Churchill Square to Capital Plaza on the north grounds of the legislature building.

This isn’t the first time the festival has changed locations.

“There have been other times when the square has been shut down for construction, and in those times we’ve shuffled around,” said Amber Rooke, executive artistic director of the festival.

“It’s not unfamiliar, it’s not convenient, but it is something we’ve done before.”

The festival didn’t just use this particular venue because they had to. If they had to move, Capital Plaza turned out to be an ideal location.

“It’s really beautiful. I love the way we got the stage set up in a little bit of a bowl, with a grassy hill, which is something we don’t have at Churchill square,” Rooke said. She also explained that the location works because there’s a comparable number of people living and working in the area.

The majority of their vendors have also followed the festival to its temporary location. “We’ve moved almost all of our programs to the new location. We have a food street, art market vendors and more than 30 exhibits across downtown,” Rooke said. There is also a walking tour that people can use to see other close exhibits.

Kay Rittenbach works and lives nearby but has never attended the festival. Thanks to the new location, she was able to experience it.

“I work on 107 Street, so I know the area. I know where we can park and I knew how to get down here,” she said.

Leon Musa, a returning vendor, isn’t rattled by the change.

“So far I can’t complain, so far it is not bad.”

He only sells his work at these types of festivals so the location is very important to him. He has sold at the Churchill location for the past two years but said that the location change isn’t a big deal.

More people walking around means more browsing. Musa said that will translate to more sales.

“Sometimes they come with friends and family. I am [feeling] very positive about that. At the last weekend, when there is a long holiday, those are the best days. I’m expecting more people than Churchill,” he said referring to Canada Day long weekend.

The 13-day celebration of arts kicked off Thursday and will run until July 3.

The festival hopes to return to Churchill square next year but that decision won’t be made until fall.

With files from Angela Jung