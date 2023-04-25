'Art has kind of become my shining light': Local artist creating custom Oilers jersey for Ben Stelter Fund

Melanie Croucher paints a custom Connor McDavid jersey for the Ben Stelter Fund. Melanie Croucher paints a custom Connor McDavid jersey for the Ben Stelter Fund.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island