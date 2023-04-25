'Art has kind of become my shining light': Local artist creating custom Oilers jersey for Ben Stelter Fund

A local artist has combined her creativity and her love of hockey.

Melanie Croucher is currently working on a custom painted Connor McDavid jersey that will be auctioned off to raise money for the Ben Stelter Fund.

Croucher said she first connected with the Stelter family last Christmas after she saw a post from Mike Stelter about decorating the family home for the season.

"I know Christmas is a hard time of year, especially for them and other families that have lost loved ones, so I made a Mickey Mouse in a Oilers jersey getup, holding his baby Mickey, and I gave him and their family that for Christmas."

She said the family loved the gift, and they've stayed in touch since then.

Recently, she received an unusual request from Mike Stelter.

"He had contacted me and said, 'Hey, we saw this jersey of McDavid on eBay, and it’s going for like $8,000. Do you think you can paint something like this?'" Croucher remembered.

"I've never painted on a jersey before, but I thought, 'Heck yes.'

So she set to work.

"What I have done so far on the jersey has been two periods of hockey," she said with a laugh.

While Croucher has never painted on a jersey before, it's not the first custom Oilers piece she's done, and it's not the first time she's worked on clothing.

Her Instagram page is full of images of upcycled clothing painted with images of beloved pets and familiar Oilers scenes.

She sells her work as a way to make extra cash.

"Everything that you see on my social media has been commissioned work," she said.

But the art isn't just about money. She said it's been a therapeutic outlet as she struggled with personal issues.

"I say that art has kind of become my shining light amongst the dark time in my life, and it's brought so much joy and meaning to every day."

She said she's honoured to paint something in Ben's memory.

"Ben touched everyone’s hearts in Oil Country."

"I'm just so grateful that I have the opportunity to create a piece that can continue his legacy. He was such a sweet, young, passionate boy, and to be able to help with that is incredible."

Croucher said more details about the jersey auction will be announced by the Ben Stelter Fund soon.

For more information on her work, or to commission your own piece, visit Melanie Croucher on Instagram.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon.