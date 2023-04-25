'Art has kind of become my shining light': Local artist creating custom Oilers jersey for Ben Stelter Fund
A local artist has combined her creativity and her love of hockey.
Melanie Croucher is currently working on a custom painted Connor McDavid jersey that will be auctioned off to raise money for the Ben Stelter Fund.
Croucher said she first connected with the Stelter family last Christmas after she saw a post from Mike Stelter about decorating the family home for the season.
"I know Christmas is a hard time of year, especially for them and other families that have lost loved ones, so I made a Mickey Mouse in a Oilers jersey getup, holding his baby Mickey, and I gave him and their family that for Christmas."
She said the family loved the gift, and they've stayed in touch since then.
Recently, she received an unusual request from Mike Stelter.
"He had contacted me and said, 'Hey, we saw this jersey of McDavid on eBay, and it’s going for like $8,000. Do you think you can paint something like this?'" Croucher remembered.
"I've never painted on a jersey before, but I thought, 'Heck yes.'
So she set to work.
"What I have done so far on the jersey has been two periods of hockey," she said with a laugh.
While Croucher has never painted on a jersey before, it's not the first custom Oilers piece she's done, and it's not the first time she's worked on clothing.
Her Instagram page is full of images of upcycled clothing painted with images of beloved pets and familiar Oilers scenes.
She sells her work as a way to make extra cash.
"Everything that you see on my social media has been commissioned work," she said.
But the art isn't just about money. She said it's been a therapeutic outlet as she struggled with personal issues.
"I say that art has kind of become my shining light amongst the dark time in my life, and it's brought so much joy and meaning to every day."
She said she's honoured to paint something in Ben's memory.
"Ben touched everyone’s hearts in Oil Country."
"I'm just so grateful that I have the opportunity to create a piece that can continue his legacy. He was such a sweet, young, passionate boy, and to be able to help with that is incredible."
Croucher said more details about the jersey auction will be announced by the Ben Stelter Fund soon.
For more information on her work, or to commission your own piece, visit Melanie Croucher on Instagram.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NASA chief says moon mission comes amid 'space race' with China, defends Russian partnership
As astronauts prepare for the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years, a space exploration plan that will see Canada taking on an increased role, the question of keeping up with China will be a consideration, according to the administrator of NASA.
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
'Carolean' era: Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all 15 countries with King Charles III as head of state have entered a new era. CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what it means to live in the 'Carolean' age.
Calgary
-
LIVE
LIVE | Calgary arena deal reached, new event centre will be built in Rivers District
It's official, Calgary is getting a new arena.
-
Calgary police seek surveillance footage after shots fired in Castleridge
Calgary police are looking to the public for information on a shooting in the community of Castleridge earlier this week.
-
Importance of diversity, representation in Calgary sport highlighted by men's health organization
The Kings of Hearts organization, founded by Yenukwa Kombian and Hafen Sumani, focuses on men's mental health and wellness.
Saskatoon
-
Suspicious package prompts Saskatoon city hall evacuation
Saskatoon city hall was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package.
-
RM denies permit for Saskatoon green bin waste facility
The RM that surrounds Saskatoon has indicated it will not accept material from the the city's new green bins, but the move won't jeopardize the program, according to the city.
-
Sask. man guilty of second-degree murder for killing ex-wife's cousin
A Warman man was found guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of his ex-wife’s cousin.
Regina
-
Regina 'serial murderer' sentenced to life without parole for 25 years in brutal killing
A judge has served convicted killer Dillon Whitehawk the maximum sentence for second-degree murder for his role in Keesha Bitternose’s brutal death.
-
Regina advocate and community leader Erica Beaudin elected as Chief of Cowessess First Nation
Well-known Regina advocate Erica Beaudin has been chosen to serve as the next Chief of Cowessess First Nation.
-
Atlantic
-
No time to complain: Business owners are working eight-day weeks, says survey
A new survey from a nationwide business association says widespread staffing shortages have left entrepreneurs working what amounts to an eight-day week.
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium
Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government's recent moratorium that closed the fishery.
Toronto
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
'He was dying': Toronto family left on hold with 911 while trying to revive choking 1-year-old
A Toronto family said they were placed on hold when they called 911 to get emergency help for their one-year-old son who stopped breathing after he choked on cereal.
-
Toronto seniors lose $16K, left with large hole in roof in door-to-door scam
Police are warning Toronto homeowners after a number of residents have fallen victim to a door-to-door roofing scam, including one couple who lost $16,000 in a scam that left them with a large hole in their roof.
Montreal
-
Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
-
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
Ottawa
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
The city of Ottawa says Bylaw staff and partners with the National Capital Commission and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were not behind a decision to kill a bear in the city's west end Monday night.
-
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
Kitchener
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash near Brantford
Two people have been injured in a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Brantford, Ont., police say.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs, a week after another four were located running loose near Mitchell.
-
'We still haven’t completely grieved': Victim’s brother reacts to the possibility of killer visiting family
The brother of Edra Haan says it’s unfair that Udo Haan, the man who killed his sister, may be able to visit his mother one day.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision
A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.
-
Death of Timmins youth being investigated by provincial watchdog
Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a youth in Timmins early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
12-year-old girl stabbed at party; teen charged: Winnipeg police
A 38-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl have been charged following a house party in Winnipeg where a 12-year-old girl was stabbed on Tuesday morning.
-
Portage and Main could get elevated walking bridges, raised gardens in makeover
The City of Winnipeg has released different visions for the future of Portage and Main in order to get public feedback.
-
‘So incredibly grateful’: Manitoba students welcomed by Sask. community after getting stranded overnight
A Manitoba school is expressing its gratitude after a community in Saskatchewan rallied around a group of students who were stranded for a night in their town.
Vancouver
-
Trappers who break the law should be punished, says Fur Institute, responding to study
The Fur Institute of Canada says many trappers are pet owners, and the last thing they want to do is find that a cat or dog has been caught.
-
Suspect who allegedly assaulted 89-year-old woman at Metrotown arrested, police say
A man has been arrested in relation to a string of assaults at Metrotown mall, Burnaby RCMP say.
-
Surrey nurse who fell asleep while on duty in ICU faces 1-week suspension: BCCNM
A B.C. man has agreed to a one-week suspension of his nursing registration over numerous issues with his practice—including instances in which he fell asleep while on duty.
Vancouver Island
-
Police scold men who brought airsoft rifle to Saanich park
Saanich police are issuing a reminder after officers were called to a popular beach in the Gordon Head area for reports of two men carrying a gun.
-
Capital Iron to reopen in Victoria
An iconic Greater Victoria business is set to reopen less than a year after it closed its doors. Capital Iron closed in December after operating in B.C.'s capital for 90 years.
-
Oak Bay homeowners call police after stranger walks into home overnight
Police say a frightening late-night encounter for some Oak Bay residents was merely a misunderstanding after a man wandered into their home in the early hours of Friday morning.