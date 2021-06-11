EDMONTON -- The Whyte Avenue Art Walk is taking place at the former Army & Navy store this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For the next eight weekends, 30-55 artists will create and offer their art for sale.

Artist Crystal Driedger has been participating for over a decade.

”Showing my artwork has been something I have missed truly. All of this artwork has been hidden away during COVID and now people get to see the new stuff I’ve made.”

Kim Fjordbotten, the event's co-producer, says it's a great place to meet artists, "To see how they work, ask them questions, and when you buy the piece you have a conversation piece, something to talk about in your home.”

Admission is $5 and kids under 12 are get in for free. Tickets can be purchased online for timed entry.