Advertisement
Art lovers rejoice, the Whyte Avenue Art Walk is back
Dozens of Edmonton artists will create and sell their art at the Whyte Avenue Art Walk for the next eight weekends. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
Share:
EDMONTON -- The Whyte Avenue Art Walk is taking place at the former Army & Navy store this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For the next eight weekends, 30-55 artists will create and offer their art for sale.
Artist Crystal Driedger has been participating for over a decade.
”Showing my artwork has been something I have missed truly. All of this artwork has been hidden away during COVID and now people get to see the new stuff I’ve made.”
Kim Fjordbotten, the event's co-producer, says it's a great place to meet artists, "To see how they work, ask them questions, and when you buy the piece you have a conversation piece, something to talk about in your home.”
Admission is $5 and kids under 12 are get in for free. Tickets can be purchased online for timed entry.