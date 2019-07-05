Strap on your hover board and get ready for an art show that gets up to 88 miles per hour!

Saturday at the Alberta Aviation museum the Magnum Opus Art show will be showcasing Back to the Future themed art work.

The show features paintings by local artist Sean Paul Arceta. And there is one part of Back to the Future he loves best: The shoes.

“Well the shoes got sole,” joked Arceta. “The shoe itself is a representation 30 years ago of the future back in 2015.”

This art show is a fundraiser for the iHuman Youth Society, which the artist is a part of.

“iHuman does amazing work because they really use the arts to support the self-exploration of the young person, to embrace their cultural and also their artistic side,” Arceta said.

The star of the show though might be full scale working replica of the Back To The Future time machine, built by museum curator Lech Lebiedowski.

He fully supports iHuman and hopes his creation can help bring more attention to the art show.

“It’s pretty brilliant, and I’ve seen Sean at work and it’s absolutely amazing how he helps young people,” praised Lebiedowski.

The show will run at the Alberta Aviation Museum Saturday, July 6 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.