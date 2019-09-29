EDMONTON-- A Calgary artist who hoped to snag the attention of legendary singer Elton John during his tour stop in Edmonton on Saturday says he failed to garner the icons recognition.

Phillip Bandura made the trip up in the hopes of getting John’s autograph on an art piece he brought with him, which he calls gay bombs. The artwork is shaped like a bomb and features petri dishes filled with glitter coordinated with the pride flag colours.

John purchased one of Bandura’s gay bombs from a Calgary art director nearly 10 years ago.

He made the gay bomb to help the End of the Rainbow Foundation raise money. It’s a not-for-profit organization that helps members of the LGBTQ2S+ community who are facing persecution find refuge in Canada.

Bandura tells CTV News he decided not to take the actual gay bomb art piece into the concert in case security didn’t let them in, and they didn’t want to miss out on the concert.

He hopes that the ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer will hear his story and get in touch with him.

Although Bandura didn’t get John’s autograph, it wasn’t all disappointment—Bandura proposed to his partner, David, at the concert and the two are now engaged.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Amanda Anderson