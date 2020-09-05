EDMONTON -- A unique art treasure hunt was held in Edmonton on Saturday. Local metal sculptor Slavo Cech thought it would be fun to scatter four of his statues around the city for people to find.

He planted the pieces in recognizable areas then posted photos of them online as tips.

Chech says hundreds took part, and he was thrilled with the turnout.

“It just it fills me with pride, with goodness that people want to even collect my work, so it just makes me feel good to have someone really appreciate the work that much,” he said.

Cech says in a gallery setting the pieces are valued at about $500 each.