Artist 'honoured' to make Canadian art history in Edmonton

Artist Grady Wallace and his team are using scaffolding, spray paint and stencils to create a large-scale layered mural on the side of the Jasper One Eleven building in downtown Edmonton. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) Artist Grady Wallace and his team are using scaffolding, spray paint and stencils to create a large-scale layered mural on the side of the Jasper One Eleven building in downtown Edmonton. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island