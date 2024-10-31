As Alberta declares wildfire season over, here's how it compares to last year's

As this year's wildfire season comes to an end, the province says there were more wildfires in 2024 than last year.

The province responded to more than 1,210 wildfires this season, surpassing last year’s record-breaking season.

More than 705,000 hectares burned, roughly 11 times the size of Edmonton.

However, while there were fewer fires in 2023, they burned more areas in the province. There were 1,080 wildfires and more than 2.2 million hectares burned, about 35 times the size of Edmonton.

“Wildfires this season burned less than a third of the area compared to 2023, underscoring the effectiveness of Alberta’s preparation and investments,” a statement read from the Forestry and Parks Minister’s office.

In July, two wildfires in Jasper National Park tore through the town forcing 25,000 residents and visitors to evacuate. Morgan Kitchen, a 24-year-old firefighter, was killed while battling the fire.

“In the wake of the heartbreaking loss from the Jasper wildfire, we are reminded of the strength found in collaboration – with each other and among all orders of government,” Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said.

“We are reminded also of the compelling need to invest together in training, preparation, mitigation and adaptation, ensuring that we not only respond effectively, but that we also build a more resilient future.”

The province saw more than 1,300 international firefighters and support staff arrive to help battle the wildfires.

Other evacuations caused by wildfires include people living in Garden River, John D’Or Prairie, Fox Lake in the Little Red River Cree Nation, and the Chipewyan Cree Nation.

With 64 carryover wildfires coming from a wild winter and extremely dry conditions, Alberta Wildfire activated its wildfire season two weeks earlier, implemented a fire ban and fire permit system to prevent human-caused wildfires.

In 2019, the UCP government made budget cuts to firefighters in rural areas, saving $1.4 million. The province's wildfire budget for 2019 was about $117 million. In 2024, that number rose to a “historic” $155 million.

Alberta Wildfire says most of the wildfires were caused by people. There were 410 lightning-caused wildfires in July, the highest in 20 years.

The province says Oct. 31 marks the end of the province’s wildfire season, but Alberta Wildfire remains “vigilant and ready to respond” to any potential and carry over wildfires throughout the winter.

With files from The Canadian Press