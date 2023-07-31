'As good as I remember': Fried chicken joint reopens in north Edmonton after closing Strathearn location last year

The Saleh family reopened Ralphs Handi Mart in north Edmonton after the Strathearn location closed last year. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) The Saleh family reopened Ralphs Handi Mart in north Edmonton after the Strathearn location closed last year. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)